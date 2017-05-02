2017 Preview: Alles Willkommen!

Just look at the headliners: exclusive Michael Schenker performance with all three MSG singers, Hammerfall playing the debut, in its entirety, Vince Neil doing Motley Crue and solo material, Saxon, Venom and the lone Deutsche gig from Satyricon! Plus at least 30 more bands, spanning the ages and metallic spectrum.

Been traveling to Europe, for multi-day metal festivals, since '99: Germany, Netherlands, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Spain and Norway, the biggest and rather small, yet never found a “home” like Bang Your Head. Many of the artists who've played there, feel the same way. Everyone, regardless of stature, performs on the same main stage. Once finished playing, some feel comfortable enough to watch amongst the crowd. Where else does that happen? And you never know what local musical celeb (not on the bill) will stop by, to chat or share a drink.

Anticipated highlights, July 13th -15th , apart from the aforementioned headliners, include a rare re-emergence of Mercyful Fate guitar tandem Denner-Shermann and the first, sure to be emotional live appearance by Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett since his unfortunate infection, resulting leg amputation. Canadian acts will be represented by Kataklysm and reactivated Lee Aaron, alongside NWOBHM stalwarts Demon, Raven & Diamond Head and acts that have yet to grace these shores (Bullet, Dead Lord and Evil Invaders). Legacy bands Krokus, Vicious Rumors, Slaughter and Entombed AD are also expected. Check out the full line-up.

While many North Americans are afraid of the logistics surrounding overseas excursions, BYH is tailor-made for first-timers! Mid-July is perfect, especially for students, who have three months off, in the summer. When it comes to Germany, they'll drop major coin to take part in a slock-fest like Oktoberfest, when metalheads can experience much the same atmosphere, lower beer prices and better music. A direct train from Stuttgart drops you off at Balingen, the picturesque host of this (now) three day extravaganza (four, if the separate admission Wednesday warm-up show is included). If you don't feel like camping, there are a number of same guest houses in town, or one of the quaint neighboring villages, equally accessible by train. If so inclined, there's a supermarket for camping supplies, restaurants, even a community pool, nearby. Better yet, the whole event takes place on the paved blacktop, so if it rains, there's none of the horrendous mud/swamps experienced at other venues. So what are you waiting for, a headbanging musical vacation awaits.

For 2017, the festivities kick off on July 12th , in the Volksbank Messe, an indoor stage that is also used (sparingly) for the main show. That night, in addition to getting reacquainted with old friends (many attendees are repeat customers), the party-goers will be treated to a headlining set from Death Angel, Sanctuary offering tracks back to their inception and power metal favorites Angel Dust, Bloodbound & Stormwarrior. Get there early, it gets crowded, especially in the line for beer tokens (bons).

For more info on the show, including any up-to-the-minute line-up additions, the fest history and all the pertinent stuff about attending, can be found at Bang-your-head.de.

Hope to see you there!



