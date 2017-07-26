ALARM FOR WAR – “We Like To Call Ourselves RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE On Steroids”

Think rap metal is dead? Think again! The style of music that seemingly took the rock music world by storm during the late ‘90s may soon be experiencing a resurgence - if the emergence of the new group, Alarm For War, is any indication.



Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the band is comprised of members who all go by a single name - Buggy (vocals), KISA (guitar), Fletcher (bass), and Smitty (drums) - and will be issuing their debut recording on July 28th, a six-track EP titled Enemies Of The State. Shortly before its release, the band’s 13-year old singer/rapper chatted with BraveWords correspondent Greg Prato.



BraveWords: When and how did the band form?



Buggy: “My parents were in the studio with a seasoned singer, and what happened was he noticed that I was singing right on key with what he was doing - so he said, ‘You’ve got to get this kid into the studio to do back-ups with me!’ Then my dad just said one day, ‘Hey, can you do these songs?’ We went to the studio, and once we did the songs, everybody thought it was great. So that’s how it formed out. And then after that, we thought of the name Alarm For War, and here we are now.”



BraveWords: What is the meaning behind the band’s name?



Buggy: “Alarm For War actually comes from the Book of Jeremiah, when he was warning the people in the Bible, and he was telling God, ‘They’re not listening. I’m ringing the alarm for war.’ So, we feel like we’re doing that today, because we’re reaching the young people with the message of the truth - through this EP and through our lyrics.”





BraveWords: So, there is a Christian slant on the band’s lyrics.



Buggy: “Yes - we are preaching the truth.”



BraveWords: Let’s discuss the new EP, Enemies Of The State.



Buggy: “I think one of my favorite tracks would be ‘Control Of My Mind.’ I really like the Alice In Chains type stuff at the beginning, and I love the aggressive rap in the middle. So, I think ‘Control Of My Mind’ would be the best. As far as recording, I think that would be my favorite and ‘Enemies Of The State’ - that was the first song I ever recorded, and that was just a blast in the studio. It was a lot of work, but on top of that, it was really fun.”



BraveWords: And let’s discuss the song ‘Day Turned To Night,’ for which a video was filmed.



Buggy: “So basically, ‘Day Turned To Night’ is about a kid named Zack. He was hooked on drugs and was told to stop, or one day, it just might cost him his life. So, after doing drugs in the bathroom, he was found dead on the floor. And standing around his dead body, someone in the crowd shouted, ‘Well, where’s your God at now?’ Because he was warned previously. Somebody else in the crowd replied, ‘The same place he was when he was warning him.’ In other words, don’t blame God for choices you make. So, we’re just a youth band preaching out to the youth of this nation, with the truth. So that’s where that one came from for ‘Day Turned To Night’ - just from experience.”





BraveWords: What are some memories of filming the song’s video?



Buggy: “That was in Nashville, Tennessee. I’ve got to admit, at the beginning, I was a little nervous. But after we did our first song, I was like, ‘Hey dad, are we going to do the next one?’ I was just super-excited about that. So that was easily one of the best times and most fun times over there in Nashville with Alarm For War.”



BraveWords: I see the phrase ‘rap metal’ used a lot when describing the band. What are your thoughts on that term?



Buggy: “We like to call ourselves Rage Against the Machine on steroids. I grew up with rap my whole life. So, we’re ‘aggressive rap’.”



BraveWords: What can fans expect from seeing Alarm For War live?



Buggy: “Well, we’re going to have a lot of fun live. We’re excited about having all the hard work pay off. What to expect on the CD is exactly what to expect live, and we’re just excited to get out there and rock this thing with the people.”



BraveWords: Who are some bands that you think would be good for Alarm For War to tour with?



Buggy: “We’d love to tour with Megadeth. It’s kind of like the same thing as this band in a lot of ways, but we’re rap and Dave Mustaine is kind of a shouter. So, Megadeth. And Rage Against the Machine would be awesome.”



BraveWords: Future plans?



Buggy: “The future plans are just getting out there and reaching the masses, and like I said, preaching them the truth with our message.”



BraveWords: Anything else you’d like to add?

Buggy: “You can visit us on the web at AlarmForWar.com, and Alarm For War is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Check us out - we’d love to hear from you!”