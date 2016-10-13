RED FANG Talk Only Ghosts – “It Is Not As Much Of A Party Record”

Let’s be honest - sometimes, metal bands take themselves just a tad too seriously. Thankfully, we have the lads in Red Fang, who you can always count on to bring a smile to your mug with their imaginative/humorous videos, set to music that rocks mightily. Case in point, the song/video ‘Shadows’ off their brand new release, Only Ghosts (released October 14th via Relapse, and produced by Ross Robinson). Red Fang’s singer/bassist, Aaron Beam, was up for a chat with BraveWords correspondent Greg Prato, smack dab in the middle of a European tour.

BraveWords: How is Only Ghosts similar or different to previous Red Fang offerings?

Aaron Beam: “It is similar in that it was written by the same 4 people who wrote all the other Red Fang songs, so it bears that mark. But we are growing and changing as people and songwriters, so our music sounds a little different and the lyrical themes are somewhat different. This record feels closer to us somehow, I suppose. I am extremely proud of it. It is not as much of a party record, I suppose.”

BraveWords: What is the story behind the album’s title?

Aaron Beam: “It's sort of a long story and the title means something a little different to each band member and should hopefully mean something different to each person who hears it. For me, it is about not letting stuff from the past continue to have any power over your present.”

BraveWords: Which tracks are your favorite on the album and why?

Aaron Beam: “It's very, very hard to choose, because I feel like the album is so consistent. My three favorites to play live are ‘No Air,’ ‘The Smell Of The Sound,’ and ‘The Deep’.”

BraveWords: Red Fang always seems to come up with great ideas/storylines for their videos. What is the story behind the “Shadows” clip?

Aaron Beam: “As with all our narrative live action videos, the concept and execution came from our friend Whitey McConaughey. Though I think maybe the original idea for a Predator based clip came from Bryan? But I think he was envisioning it taking place with us floating down a river on inner tubes? I probably have all that confused.”

BraveWords: How fun or challenging is it touring with Red Fang? Perhaps a bit of both?

Aaron Beam: “Red Fang is the only band I've toured with, really, so I have no frame of reference, but it is super fun and I think all touring presents a load of challenges, but those can also be fun, because they break up the monotony. Which is itself a challenge.”

BraveWords: Touring plans?

Aaron Beam: “We are currently on tour in Europe, we'll be back for a few weeks, then we tour the US with Torche and Whores from late November to late December. Then some time off for the holidays, then hopefully South America in April, then back to Europe in the summer for some festivals and to get to more of the southern parts. Then another US tour of markets we couldn't get to on the one coming up next month! Whew, that was a lot of words!”

BraveWords: Who are some modern day rock or metal artists that you fancy?

Aaron Beam: “Helms Alee, Big Business, The Melvins, Torche, God Damn, Wild Throne, Gaytheist, Sandrider, Whores, YOB.”

BraveWords: Are you aware that if you do a search for ‘Aaron Beam’ on the internet, it leads you to a page by a gentleman also named Aaron Beam, who is an ‘Educational Speaker on Corporate Fraud, Corporate Accounting Ethics, Former founding CFO of HealthSouth’?

Aaron Beam: “Are you aware that when I was 10 years old and still lived in Iowa City, Iowa, that my family took a trip to Colorado during which my parents bought a cabin in Summit County. And that upon closing the purchase, the realtor said, ‘OK, now you just need to go next door to State Farm and talk to Aaron Beam about getting insurance.’ And we were like, ‘Huh? But this is Aaron Beam (me).’ So our insurance agent for our cabin in Colorado was named Aaron Beam.”