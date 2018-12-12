0N0 Reveal Details Of New Release

Every once a while Transcending Obscurity can't resist putting out an outlandish release. This year it's been Arkheth, Nigredo, P.H.O.B.O.S., Veilburner and now there's 0N0. This Slovakian band is pushing the limit while retaining soul when they're at. Limited to just a 7" edition, this is for the hardcore fans of the style.

Enigmatic Slovakian entity 0N0 present two brand new songs which are in a league of their own for this release. Like the eccentric offspring of label mates Drug Honkey and P.H.O.B.O.S., their Godflesh-driven vision of futuristic cacophony is both numbing and hallucinatory. It's an acid trip to the alien dimensions of a parallel world while retaining some semblance of cognizance. Mired in swathes of electric fuzz are traces of human emotions, drifting away into endless oblivion. “Cloaked Climax Concealed” is but a tantalizing precursor to the massive full length that is due from this band.

Tracklisting:

“The Crown Unknown”

“Hidden In The Trees (Sail This Wrecked Ship)”

“The Crown Unknown”: