10:13 Streaming “Conduit Closing…” Track Featuring Ex-DREAM THEATER Member DEREK SHERINIAN

One-man instrumental black metal act 10:13 have premiered "Conduit Closing...," the closing track from forthcoming debut album Result Of An Iron Age. The song features a guest appearance from acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Planet X, ex-Dream Theater). 10:13 will release Result Of An Iron Age on January 24th.

From the mind of multi-instrumentalist/composer Neil Carter and inclusive of a guest appearance by Derek Sherinian (Planet X), Result Of An Iron Age is a bleak, futuristic soundtrack to humanity's descent into a hellish, post-apocalyptic world. Indeed, the album's 11 tracks form a cohesive whole, a musical journey that transcends the common constructs of depressive black metal by seamlessly incorporating progressive elements, not the least of which includes rhythmic complexity, obsidian keyboard layering, penetrating samples, and even the periodic use harmonica to create an immersive experience that twists, churns, and chills to the bone.

Carter will be performing a series of local one-man shows with him serving as drummer playing along with the album.

Tracklisting:

“Oathblade”

“The Worst In Me”

“Misanthropic Delirium”

“Deconstructual Integrity”

“In The Black Book Of Death”

“Result Of An Iron Age”

“Son Of Monotony”

“Nashiteric”

“Beyond The Grip Of Humanity”

“A Day Too Late”

“Conduit Closing…”

"Conduit Closing...":

“Beyond The Grip Of Humanity” video: