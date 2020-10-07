10 Tips For Aspiring Metal Guitarists

Metal isn’t for everyone, but for some guitarists, it might as well be the only genre that exists. Metal is heavy, rhythmic, technically complex, and thunderously powerful—which makes it simultaneously one of the hardest and most rewarding styles of music to learn as a guitarist.

If you’re hoping to lead the world’s next metal sensation, or if you just want to be a metal virtuoso in your own right, there are some important tips you’ll need to follow.

The Most Important Tips for New Metal Guitarists



If you’re new to the world of playing metal, or playing guitar in general, these tips will help you be successful:

1. Have a financial backup plan. First, if you plan on making money with your music, you need to have some kind of a financial backup plan. You won’t be making consistent revenue for a long time, and even then, the pay for an average musician isn’t great. Consider investing in rental property as a way to generate passive income, so you can dedicate more time to your art. You should also hone your skills in other areas that might provide you with a more reliable career path.

2. Invest in the right equipment. If you’re new to guitar, you might be tempted to get something cheap—a junk instrument to start out on. However, it’s usually better to invest in something high quality that you truly love. A good instrument, well cared-for, can last forever, and you’ll genuinely enjoy playing it much more. On top of that, you’ll sound better—which is essential if you want to join a band.

3. Balance technique and song playing. Some guitarists only focus on improving their technique. Others only focus on playing and writing full songs. You’ll need to do both if you want to be the best. Good technique with no passion or feel is useless, and great song players often fail to achieve the skills necessary to be among the best.

4. Write originals and do covers. Similarly, it’s a good idea to try playing the songs that other people have written (including your favorite bands), but it’s also a good idea to try writing songs of your own—even if you’re new. Polish both skills if you want to become a better-rounded, more versatile guitarist.

5. Join multiple bands (if you can). It’s crucial that you learn how to play with other people. Not only will they help you play in time and synergistically, but they’ll also introduce you to a range of different playstyles and attitudes toward music. In fact, consider joining multiple bands if you have the chance—even if you don’t stay in them forever.

6. Perfect your timing. Many new metal guitarists spend too much time trying to play as quickly as possible, or getting the nastiest possible tone out of their amp. Instead, try to focus on your timing. Much of the power of music is derived from the rhythm, and if your timing or tempo is even slightly off, your audience will be able to tell.

7. Listen to other styles of music. You should be listening to a lot of metal music if you want to be a better guitarist—but you should also listen to other styles of music as well. Genres like jazz and math rock can teach you a lot about music theory and improvisation, and ultimately help you become a better musician—with a much richer background.

8. Be consistent. Some people argue about how many hours you should practice in a session, or how many songs you should learn, but it’s much more important to simply be consistent. If you want 1-hour sessions, practice for an hour every single day. Make it a habit, and don’t give that habit up.

9. Practice in ways you enjoy. Instead of following strict exercises recommended by others, figure out the ways you genuinely like to practice. Practicing and honing your skills in ways you enjoy will keep you more focused and committed—and you’ll have a better time doing it.

10. Keep challenging yourself. At the same time, make sure you keep challenging yourself. If you feel like you’ve practically mastered an exercise, try to pick up a different one. If you’re feeling unstimulated, try learning a song by a skilled artist you’ve never studied before.

Taking Things One Step at a Time

You’re not going to go from total newbie to improv soloing guitar hero overnight. It takes a long time to develop the chops necessary to play even intermediate difficulty songs—and even longer to write your own tunes. Take things one step at a time and be patient with yourself. If you remain committed, you could eventually become a legend.