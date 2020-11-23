10 Tips For Decorating Your Home For Christmas On A Budget

Christmas is almost here, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your Christmas decorations. Most people who celebrate the holiday like the idea of decorating for it, but there are a few issues. Not only is it time-consuming and a hassle to take down, but most Christmas decorations are expensive. If you go to the store and load up on things like lights, artificial trees, and ornaments, you could be set back hundreds, or even thousands of dollars. If you live a frugal or minimalistic lifestyle, this is a non-starter.

Fortunately, there are some tactics you can use to decorate your home and bring out the spirit of Christmas—without resorting to breaking your budget.

How to Decorate a Home for Christmas on a Budget

If you’re decorating your home for Christmas on a budget, these are some of the best tips to follow:

1. Choose a centerpiece. First, understand that you don’t need to decorate your entire house for Christmas. Instead, you can choose to focus on a single room, or even a single feature of that room. For example, if you have a living room with a hearth, you can focus all your attention on the hearth, and bring the room to life. This is probably the room you spend the most time in, so you’ll get the most enjoyment out of it—and you can avoid spending ludicrous amounts of money to adorn the entire home.

2. Start with a small tree. If you’re not sure where to start, consider picking up a small artificial tree. A tree can instantly bring life to a room, and make things feel more Christmas-y, and a small one shouldn’t be expensive. It will also last you for many years.

3. Make your own ornaments. Instead of buying a set of ornaments, consider making your own. You have unlimited freedom here; you can make ornaments out of anything. For example, you could mold ornaments out of clay, fold origami, or use leftover craft supplies like ribbon or bows.

4. Skip the outdoor lights. Many homeowners like to decorate the exterior of their homes, but outdoor lights and decorations can be expensive, difficult to put up, and they use a lot of electricity. On top of that, you won’t be around to see the lights most of the time. You’re likely best off skipping them altogether.

5. Hunt for bargains on candles. Candles can create a warm, fuzzy ambiance with their flickering flames—and they produce a pleasant scent at the same time. While some candles can be expensive, if you hunt for a bargain, you’ll likely be able to pick up several candles on the cheap.

6. Make your own wreaths. Wreaths are a favorite Christmas decoration, but if you buy one from the store, you’ll pay out the nose. Instead, consider making your own. You can use branches from outside, or get creative and use alternative materials to form the traditional wreath shape.

7. Upcycle pinecones and branches. Pinecones and branches are signature images of the Christmas season, and you can probably find both in abundance outside for free. Venture out and pick up some of these items, then assemble them in a creative way—or just put them on display directly.

8. Take advantage of cloche bells. Cloche bells were originally used as a gardening tool, functioning as miniature greenhouses. But today, they’re commonly used as a way to display items around the house. You can pick up a cloche bell or two for cheap, then choose something that evokes seasonal vibes to display in them.

9. Display practical items you’re using for the season. You don’t have to shop for decorations if you use what you already have. For example, do you have Christmas-themed cookie cutters? Bows and ribbons? Christmas sweaters? Put them on display somewhere.

10. Go shopping after Christmas is over. Finally, consider shopping for decorations once Christmas is over. Most stores are eager to clear out their inventory of holiday items, and will offer extremely low prices. It won’t do you much good this year, but it will set you up nicely for next year.

Getting Inspiration

If you love the idea of making your own decorations as frugally as possible, there’s no shortage of inspiration to find online. Check out some influencers on social media, or look up photos from people who put together intricate craft projects from materials they found for free. Don’t feel bad about copying or taking inspiration from their ideas, as long as you’re not profiting from them—that’s half the reason they posted them online in the first place! If you get creative, you can turn any space into a Christmas-themed getaway, without spending much money at all.