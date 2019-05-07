1914 Launch Official Video For "C'est Mon Dernier Pigeon"

Ukrainian WWI experts, 1914, will re-release their breakthrough album, The Blind Leading The Blind, on Napalm Records on May 31. The album quickly sold through its initial pressing and is out of print now. With their unique blackened death/doom metal sound, 1914 leads you back in one of the darkest chapters of the last century - they breathe The Great War.

Pre-order here, and watch a video for "C'est Mon Dernier Pigeon" below.

"C'est Mon Dernier Pigeon" is the first ever released official video by the Ukrainians. It illustrates the cruelty of one of the biggest battles in European history, the Battle of Verdun between Germany and France during The Great War. 1914 use historic weapons and surroundings to put the viewer directly into the trenches around Fort Vaux.

1914 on the new video: “We proudly present you our first video for the song 'C'est Mon Dernier Pigeon'. The events displayed in the video tell us the story of the Fort Vaux defence during the battle of Verdun in 1916. A handful of brave French soldiers under the command of Major Raynal resisted the outstanding German forces, numbered around 600 men the defenders were capable to destroy more than 3000 of the enemy soldiers but were doomed to fail. After the surrender of the fort garrison, the German army group commander Crown Prince Wilhelm, presented Major Raynal with a French officer's sword as a sign of respect. Surely, the appropriate act as for the last war of the gentlemen.”

Strongly influenced by genre heroes like Bolt Thrower and Entombed, 1914 released The Blind Leading The Blind, the follow-up to Eschatology Of War (2015), on November 11, 2018, exactly 100 years after the end of WWI, which making them one of the most talked about bands in the genre.

“It’s neither about politics, nor about propaganda - it’s just war, trenches, fear, hopelessness and endless death around of you” - 1914

Tracklisting:

"War In

"Arrival. The Meuse-Argonne"

"A7V Mephisto"

"High Wood. 75 Acres Of Hell"

"Beat The Bastards" (The Exploited cover)

"Hanging On The Barbed Wire"

"Passchenhell Ft David Ingram"

"C'est Mon Dernier Pigeon"

"StoßTrupp"

"The Hundred Days Offensive"

"War Out"

"Arrival. The Meuse-Argonne" lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocal - 2.Division, Infanterie-Regiment Nr.147, Oberleutnant – Ditmar Kumar

Guitar - 37.Division, Feldartillerie-Regiment Nr.73, Wachtmeister - Liam Fessen

Guitar - 5.Division, Ulanen-Regiment Nr.3, Sergeant - Vitalis Winkelhock

Bass - 9.Division, Grenadier-Regiment Nr.7, Unteroffizier - Armin von Heinessen

Drums - 33.Division, 7.Thueringisches Infanterie-Regiment Nr.96, Gefreiter - Rusty Potoplacht

(Photo - May Lee)