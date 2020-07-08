2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Cancelled; TV Special To Air In November

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has issued the following update:

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and for the health and safety of our rock & roll family, the live 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony concert scheduled for this November in Cleveland, Ohio is cancelled. In place of the live event, the 2020 Inductees will be honoured with an exclusive special that will air on HBO and stream on HBO MAX November 7, 2020 at 8 PM celebrating the impact, influence and music of the Class Of 2020."

