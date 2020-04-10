24 Hour Metal Tribute Returns For Second Year To Support Local Radio During COVID-19

Metal is taking over the airwaves once more this May. After a hugely successful 24-hour metal takeover last year, the community-run radio station KFAI (90.3 FM in Minneapolis, MN) is turning over the reins to the local metal scene for its 2nd-Annual 24 Hour Metal Tribute to Earl Root on Thursday, May 21.

For the headbangers that run, host, and produce the three heavy metal shows on KFAI, last year’s inaugural takeover was a labor of love, raising funds for a new production studio dedicated to the late Earl Root (the late father and founder of KFAI’s long-running metal show The Root of All Evil). However, it was also a chance to prove to the station and the world the power of the devoted Twin Cities metal community. After exceeding their donations goal over the course of the day, the crew was quickly presented the opportunity to turn this one-off event into an annual station tradition.

On May 21, the crews behind the Root of All Evil (KFAI’s flagship heavy metal show airing weekly since 1987), Shadow Planet (run entirely by--and focusing on--women and people of marginalized genders), and Roar of the Underground (highlighting local and up-and-coming acts) will be taking over the station and playing 24 hours straight of metal music to raise money for the independent station in honor of Earl Root. Throughout the day, the broadcast will cover the depth and breadth of heavy music’s immense history along with guest appearances, interviews, and live performances from the diverse Twin Cities metal community.

While last year’s inaugural broadcast sought to fund a new production studio for the station, 2020’s takeover is focusing on a more immediate objective: raising money to help keep the Twin Cities’ smallest public radio station alive and thriving during and after the COVID-19 public health crisis. While barely appearing in the ratings since it started broadcasting in 1978, the volunteer-run station has made a name for itself independently of the NPR/MPR behemoth by consistently focusing on the needs of underrepresented and marginalized communities as well as niche audiences. During this takeover, KFAI is working hard to engage these audiences, including the area’s metalheads, punks, rockers, and other very passionate folk who have kept The Root of All Evil going strong for the past 33 years.

Earl Root, who passed away on May 23, 2008 after a battle with cancer, is considered a local legend in the community. According to a statement by the current Root of All Evil hosts, “He was so many things: radio host, metal guitarist, record geek, and so much more. You don’t earn a star on the side of [iconic Minneapolis music venue] First Avenue easily, and without Earl Root, the scene that exists today would look vastly different--he was a huge influence to many local bands growing up and gave them a home and a sense of belonging that has continued and prospered to this day. KFAI was like home to Earl, and he dedicated his life to helping the station that offered not just airtime but acceptance to him and his metal family. We know in our hearts that if Earl were still with us during this unprecedented crisis, he would be working harder than ever to keep the station alive, which is why we’re using our 24-hour takeover to do just that. Without KFAI there would be no Root of All Evil, so we’re calling on everyone touched by Earl’s work to support the station that helped his dream flourish.”

The 2nd-Annual 24 Hour Metal Tribute to Earl Root will be broadcasting from midnight to midnight (CST) on Thursday, May 21st on KFAI. Listeners can also catch metal on KFAI by tuning in to the Root of All Evil (Sundays from 1 AM-6 AM), Shadow Planet (Saturdays from 2 AM – 4 AM), and Roar of the Underground (Thursdays from 10 PM-midnight) on 90.3 FM or streaming online at KFAI.org.