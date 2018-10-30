36 CRAZYFISTS Frontman BROCK LINDOW Launches "Son Of The North" Clothing Line

36 Crazyfists frontman, Brock Lindow, has launched a new clothing line entitled Son Of The North. Visit the website and check out what they have to offer, here.

"When my wife and I began building our clothing brand Son Of The North, it came to life as we felt the need to tap into another extension of ourselves. We wanted to connect with the people that have always gravitated and supported our ideas of art. We've had these ideas of how we wanted our line to look and have been fortunate to finally see our dream come true of owning and creating our own lifestyle brand! While creating our line we kept our roots in where we grew up and what has made us who we are today. I was born in Anchorage, Alaska, my wife was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. We could not have come from two totally different or further apart regions but our connection and similar beliefs in music, fashion, sports and our love for the great outdoors helped inspire and birth our beloved clothing line."