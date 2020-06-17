4 Considerations In Choosing Speakers For Your Outdoor Event

No event is ever complete without the right music or entertainment. With the summer weather being exceptionally spectacular this year, outdoor events are the way to go. Whether in the park or by the pool, there is a certain difficulty that outdoor events pose to your music. Sound needs closed environments to sound as good as possible. In the outdoors, there are no surfaces for the sound to reflect off and it often sounds subpar.

There are speakers designed for the outdoors, though, and here are 4 considerations to make when choosing them.

1. Built-in Or Portable

You can find outdoor speakers that can be built-in or ones that are portable. It may sound relatively inconsequential, but there are pros and cons to weigh out. Where are you having the event? If you are in a location that you will not be returning to or using regularly, built-in speakers may not be the way to go. But built-in speakers are excellent for setting up the speakers in such fashion that the music can be heard everywhere in the event. Portable speakers are usually not connected in a network, making the sound come from just one focal point. This means it’s very loud in one area, and not so much in others.

2. Connection

Consider how you will connect your speakers to the media-playing device you will be using. Corded input can deliver a better quality sound that is more balanced and crisp. To get the best sound you need the right ports and cables, 3.5 mm jacks are unbalanced and not ideal for the optimal sound performance. You can also connect via Bluetooth. Bluetooth connections can be lower in volume and, at times, fail to make an adequate connection; it’s improving with advancements in Bluetooth technology, though.

3. Volume

Volume in outdoor spaces can be difficult to manage. Many portable speakers are not designed for exceptionally large spaces, delivering lower volume levels. Turning up the volume can also distort the sound quality of subpar speakers. To remedy this, we suggest you find the loudest speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, which are designed to minimize the aforementioned drawbacks. With proper research, you can overcome the volume issue and choose appropriate speakers.

4. Sound Direction

You don’t want the sound to travel in just one direction; it gives different people different listening experiences depending on where they stand with the speakers. You can find omnidirectional speakers that play the sound in multiple directions with minimal destructive interference in the sound waves. Be sure to account for the shape of the event space that will be best used to choose the most ideal speakers.

Nothing beats an outdoor event, and you don’t have to worry about poor audio performance. When you make the considerations above, you can find speakers appropriate for any outdoor space. You will find speakers at different price points, so be sure to read reviews and shop online to make sure your money is well spent, and that you’re buying the best speakers for your needs.