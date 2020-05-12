4 Excellent Reasons To Learn Guitar While Social Distancing

With plenty of time on your hands, why not do something that you’ve been talking about for years? It’s not that hard to find an instructor who will be happy to provide lessons in an online environment. For those who need a reason for anything that they do, here are some of the top reasons to start guitar lessons online and finally be able to play some of the tunes that you’ve loved for years.

Keeping Yourself From Getting Bored

You’ve cleaned out all the closets, the attic is arranged, and the basement never looked better. What are you going to do now? Turn your attention to mastering the guitar and you’ll not want for something to do.

It’s not just the lessons alone. You will also need to set aside time to practice in between lessons. Since you have complete control of your schedule, do set aside time to practice each day. You’ll be surprised at how fast the time passes once you get into the habit.

Your Friends Have a Wedding Coming Up

You have friends who have decided not to wait until they get married. While the wedding will take place online, it would be great if you could do something special for them. If you’ve been taking lessons and gotten fairly proficient at the guitar, learn one of their favorite songs.

Thanks to the way that contemporary video/web conferencing works, it will be easy for you to offer your contribution to their online ceremony via a secure audio connection. You’ll be happy being part of the wedding and your friends will appreciate your efforts for them.

Jams by Video/Web Conference Can Fun

Those same audio connections that make video and web conferences so easy also allow you to connect with other musicians and spend some time jamming. Depending on how things are set up, each of you may take turns playing. It may also be possible to play the same piece together. Experimenting with the medium and seeing how to blend in different instruments with your guitar can be a lot of fun.

Your New Skill Will Come in Handy Once the Distancing is Over

While much of the focus is on taking lessons now, have you thought about what could be done with your new musical acumen once social distancing is over? For one, you can continue to take private music lessons online, in home or at studio so that you continue to refine your talent. There will be plenty of opportunities to play for your friends in person and maybe contribute to some activity at a house of worship or some non-profit organization’s event. When you are able to use your guitar playing in those settings, the time that you spend learning in isolation will be worth it.

Can you think of some other reasons to learn how to play the guitar while there’s time to spare? If you’re like most people, you can probably add one more to the list. Check out opportunities for online lessons today and give one of them a try. When you see how well they work, you’ll be happy to come back for more.