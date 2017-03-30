42 DECIBEL To Release Overloaded Album In June; “Dangerous Mess” Music Video Streaming

With their debut album, Hard Rock ‘N’ Roll (2013), the follow-up Rolling In Town (2015), and fresh from their first European tour in 2016, 42 Decibel is making a comeback with their new album, Overloaded, to be released via Steamhammer/SPV on June 23rd on CD digi, vinyl, download and streaming formats.

42 Decibel has recorded ten new rock tracks inspired by the idea of pushing a piece of equipment to its limits. The band recorded and mixed with this in mind, so most of the equipment used in the recording was pushed to its limits; VU meters hitting the red zone, red lights flashing resulting in various types of distortion. Overloaded still carries the blues rock torch from the previous albums, but this time 42 Decibel cranked it up a notch to give a more explosive experience but with that same hard rock n’ roll these boys are known for.

With Overloaded, 42 Decibel resolutely follow the course they set out on in early 2010 with their first 7-track demo and went straight on to put into serial production with their debut Hard Rock ‘N’ Roll. The current lineup of Junior Figueroa, Nicko Cambiasso, Billy Bob and Matt Fraga, is bursting with energy and thirst for action, and - with the exception of the final mastering of the album, for which they once more enlisted the services of Justin Weis - took on the entire spectrum of tasks involved in a dynamic studio production themselves.

You can see the video for the song "Dangerous Mess" below.

Tracklisting:

“Whiskey Joint”

“Dangerous Mess”

“Brawler”

“Roadkiller”

“Hot Shot”

“Half Face Dead”

“Lost Case”

“Cause Damage”

“Double Itch Blues”

“Cannon Fodder”

“Dangerous Mess” video: