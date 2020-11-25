5 Best Web Rippers In 2020

There is no doubt about the ease that the internet has brought to the human race. So much so that, any information can be accessed with the single tapping of the screen of your mobile device.

But, what happens when your internet connection is slow and you are in dire need of the information on a website? Well, the solution to that problem is web rippers.



Web rippers are software designed to break the barrier between users and bad internet connection. With web rippers you can download websites that can be used later without an internet connection. Web rippers download full websites using three important structures. These structures include; hierarchy, sequence, and web.



All three structures allow users to make decisions as to how the website information is displayed and organized. Amazing right? No need to look for a suitable website as we already got you covered.

Here, the five best web rippers of 2020 are listed and explained.

HTTrack

This is one of the most used web ripper software out there. HTTrack is free and open-source software with an intuitive user interface. You can use this software to save an entire webpage with ease and convenience.

HTTrack allows users to access several websites at the same time offline. Even with multiple websites opened, you can still download webpages of your choice and save it to your hard drive.

This software is compatible with Windows, Linux, OSX, BSD, UNIX, and android. HTTrack can also download HTML, images, videos, and PDF files from websites.

Surf online

Surf online is well known for its speed and intuitive user interface. This software allows users to download a full webpage and save the contents to a local storage space without an internet connection. It allows users to decide on the number of content they wish to download from a website.

Unlike HTTrack, surf online does not need FTP before a download is permitted. Surf online also allows users to download over 200 files at the same time.

This software is not free but allows an unrestricted free trial period for 30 days. It is compatible with any kind of windows from Windows XP to Windows 10.

Website extractor

Website extractor is as fast as surf online but falls short in terms of its user interface. For beginners, the user interface might seem overwhelming at first. But by following the instructions on the site, you will get a handle on things.

Website extractor allows for ripping the whole webpage or just the part of interest. With this software, users are also allowed to download multiple websites at the same time. Another downside of the website is that it is only compatible with Windows OS. It is not free, but it has a free 30 days trial period.

Darcy ripper

Darcy the ripper as I call it is an effective software. It rips and scraps data from any website. You can rip from any website and save it directly to your hard drive. This software permits users to choose from a variety of configuration settings.

Darcy ripper is user friendly in its entirety. The user interface is intuitive and displays each step as the download proceeds. With Darcy ripper, users can see any website that is opened or downloaded. It is free and does not contain ads.

Website downloader

This web ripper is perfect for downloading source codes of websites. The websites include HTML files, JavaScript, CSS, images, and PDF files. It is very easy to use because it has an intuitive user interface.

Website downloader allows users to download the entire content of a webpage. After downloading the websites, you can access it by opening the HTML packages in a browser. It is free and compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and vista.

Conclusion

With these five software, finding a suitable web ripper for any purpose should not be a task. Whether you need the contents of a webpage for work or school, web rippers are there to help.