Italy’s 5Rand will join Dark Tranquillity on their Atoma European Tour for a few dates to promote their latest album Sacred Scared, released by My Kingdom Music.

Dates:

19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Pireus Academy 117

“Preacher Of Lies” live video: