70000 Tons Of Metal 2021 - Details For 10th Anniversary Voyage Announced

At Sea and in life, unpredictable storms can arise and you have to stand your ground and wait for the high winds to pass. The 70000 Tons Of Metal crew did this last year and will once again confront the winds with the loudest Heavy Metal growl imaginable. They are ready for their 10th Anniversary Voyage and together with their trusted Sailors, they are confident that they will guide their ship through any stormy Sea.

A Headbangers Paradise on board a luxury cruise ship... and that for ten years in a row! What to many people seemed like an unlikely and unrealistic combination back in 2011, when 70000 Tons Of Metal first set sail, is now 10 sold out events later. This one of a kind festival proves how cruising and Heavy Metal do in fact go hand in hand. Indeed, what’s not to love about enjoying your favorite Heavy Metal bands under the hot Caribbean sun from a jacuzzi with an ice cold beverage in your hand?

As always, the stellar lineup on the previous voyage (which sailed from January 7-11, 2020) included many special treats for the Sailors, notably celebrating the legendary Michael Schenker’s 65th birthday along with his Official 50th Recording Anniversary – Swedish titans At The Gates performed their landmark album Slaughter Of The Soul in its entirety – Belgian death metal masters Aborted played their 25th Anniversary Shows – Bay Area thrash legends Exodus shredded a special Bonded By Blood set. As icing on the cake, two Worldwide exclusives of 2020 also took place on board: Finnish epic metallers Wintersun played their ONLY shows of the year, and Soilwork performed their only shows West of the Atlantic Ocean. Performances took place over four stages, the center of attention once again being the Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage structure to sail the Open Seas.

New Sailors and Survivors (the name given to those who have previously sailed on 70000 Tons Of Metal – several dozens of them on every voyage!) alike joined this floating Heavy Metal Paradise once again from all across the globe, so that Round X welcomed 71 (!) different nations on board, with ages ranging from 1 to 80, proving once again why the Skipper, Andy Piller, proudly calls the event the 'United Nations of Heavy Metal at Sea'.

Anticipation is certainly high among Metalheads for what the next voyage will behold, and now they can save the date: Round 11, and therefore the 10th Anniversary Sailing of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will take place from January 7 – 11, 2021 sailing from Miami / Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and back.

Throughout the years this event has certainly grown, first being held on a Sovereign-class ship, and now sailing on one of the biggest cruise ships in the World. With many sailors confessing that just meeting their Heavy Metal "Boat Family" on board is reason enough to secure a ticket, it's no wonder 70000 Tons Of Metal really does feel like a welcoming, annual Heavy Metal family reunion.

