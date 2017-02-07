70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise - Fan-Filmed Live Footage Of ARCH ENEMY Posted

The 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, which left from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains. Check out footage of Arch Enemy disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the best way possible below.

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Watch for more footage in the coming days, along with an overview from BraveWords.com's own Metal Tim Henderson.

Arch Enemy have released a live video for “War Eternal”, filmed at Wacken 2016 and taken from their upcoming live DVD/Blu-ray, As The Stages Burn!, which will be released on March 31st via Century Media. Watch the new clip below.

Featuring footage of their headline performance at Wacken Open Air 2016, marking the pinnacle of a highly successful album campaign in support of War Eternal, As The Stages Burn! highlights an impressive live production fans have never seen before.

As The Stages Burn! will be available as Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-ray Box Set, Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album. War Eternal (Live at Wacken 2016) is also available as a digital single and Instant Grat Track.

Click here to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms.

The full Wacken 2016 show was recorded with 13 cameras, produced and directed by Patric Ullaeus. The audio was mixed by Andy Sneap.

The DVD/Blu-ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the Tokyo Sacrifice live DVD, all War Eternal music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for “Time Is Black” as bonus material! The Deluxe Box Set will come with an Artbook incl. CD, DVD and Blu-ray, pop-up art, lanyard and As The Stages Burn! laminate.

“War Eternal” video:

Trailer:

Go get your ticket for the exclusive release shows with special support from Lacuna Coil and The Haunted now.

March

30 - Zeche, Bochum, Germany *

31 - Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany *

April

1 - Rock in Hell, Colmar, France *

2 - Heavy Scotland, Edinburgh, UK

4 - Neue Stadthalle, Langen (Hessen), Germany **

5 - Backstage Werk, München, Germany **

6 -Saarbrücken - Garage, Germany **

7 - Durbuy Rock Festival, Durbuy, Belgium **

8 - Betiz Fest, Cambrai, France *

9 -Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik, Germany **

* with The-Haunted

** with The Haunted and Lacuna Coil

Arch Enemy festivals 2017:

July

6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Tickets available via the official Arch Enemy website here.