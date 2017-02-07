70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise - Fan-Filmed Live Footage Of TESTAMENT Posted

Bay Area legends Testament performed at the 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, which set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. Fan-filmed video from the band's show can be viewed below.

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Testament, will launch a massive North American tour starting next April in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are legendary Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Prong founder Tommy Victor on the upcoming tour: “Prong is absolutely ecstatic about being part of this upcoming Testament and Sepultura tour. We are totally honoured to be supporting and sharing a stage with both these legendary bands! It's simply fantastic! Don't miss it! It's going to be great!”

"After 4 successful tours through Europe over the last 6 months, we are looking forward to touring across North America,” comments vocalist Chuck Billy. "We'll have a new headlining setlist with tracks from Brotherhood Of The Snake, and how cool is it that we will be sharing the stage with our brothers in metal Sepultura and Prong?! See ya' in the PIT!"

To purchase tickets visit testamentlegions.com.

Tour dates:

April

6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV