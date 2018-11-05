70000 Tons Of Metal - Take A Tour Of The Revamped Independence Of The Seas, Interview With Schmier Of DESTRUCTION

In this installment of 70000Tons.tv, a lucky 70000 Tons Of Metal Survivor in Helsinki, Finland was selected to interview Antti ”Hyrde” Hyyrynen of Stam1na for #SurvivorsAsk.



You also get a first glimpse at all of the new amenities and restaurants on board after the ship was refurbished this past spring.



And, prepare for gut-busting laughter as Kimmy G squares up against Schmier of Destruction in a rather unconventional interview.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 metal bands play 120 shows for only 3000 fans on one 154,000 ton cruise ship sailing from Florida to Labadee.



Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 9 of The Original happens January 31st - February 4th, 2019. Book your cabin now at 70000tons.com.

Thus far, 38 of 60 bands have been announced: Accept, Arkona, The Black Dahlia Murder, Bloodbath, Body Farm, Coroner, Dark Funeral, Delain, Eluveitie, Ensiferum, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Gloryhammer, God Dethroned, Heidevolk, In Vain, Kalmah, Max And Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots, MaYaN, Mors Principium Est, Ne Obliviscaris, Nile, Obituary, Onslaught, Paradise Lost, Persefone, Pestilence, Rage and Lingua Mortis Orchestra, Riot V, Soulfly, Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper, Subway To Sally, Tiamat, Tristania, Twilight Force, Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis, Vomitory, and Warbringer.