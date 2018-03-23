’77 Streaming New Track “Where Have They Gone”

Spain’s ’77 have released “Where Have They Gone”, the second song taken from their upcoming album, Bright Gloom, which is due for a release April 27th.

The band comments: “This song is probably the most introspective one lyrically and the most experimental one musically. We think it shows a face of '77 that was hidden in the past, but that has been always there. It came up pretty spontaneously in the rehearse room, Andy started to play the intro rhythm with the toms and I just jammed over it and came up with the main riff and the bridge part. When I got home I finished the music part adding the chorus and solo sections. We can't wait to see what do y'all think about the new colours we added to the '77 rock & roll palette.”

The album was recorded live onto tape in Brazil Studios in Madrid between November and December of 2017 with the well-known Spanish producer Raül Refree and Javier Ortiz as engineer assistant.

“We mixed it from the 24track tape onto a 2 track tape with analogue gear such as compressors, EQs, tape delays and spring and plate reverbs. The analogue orgy really goes all the way, as the mastering by Alex Psaroudakis was done from a 1/4 inch tape onto a 1/2 inch tape and the vinyl master from the 1/2 inch tape straight into the lacquer.”

‘77 are no slouches to perfection. Ensuring that the album cover also mirrored the music and the (throwback) process by which it was put to wax, the group hired designer Pol Abran Cantador and Branca Studios, a graphic design firm bridging music, film, art, and culture using 1970’s aesthetics.

Bright Gloom is the first album with bassist Dani Martin. “We’ve known Dani for a long time now,” says LG. “He’s actually a big fan of the band. He even has ‘77 inked on his arm. He came to record a video of our show in Barcelona when we presented our Maximum Rock'n'Roll album. He was also working in the same profession, so we met often. He’s a very easygoing guy, who fits pretty well in the ‘77 family.” That he’s “an authentic music freak, gear fan, and ‘70s lover” makes his homecoming on Bright Gloom all the more perfect.

Bright Gloom is scheduled for release on April 27th.

‘77 are (left to right above):

Dani Martin - Bass guitar/Backing Vocals

Andy Cobo - Drums

Armand Valeta - Lead singer/Rhythm Guitar

LG Valeta - Lead guitar/Backing Vocals

(Photo - Marta Estelles)