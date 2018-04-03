A KILLER’S CONFESSION Featuring Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS Release “Angel On The Outside” Video

Hard rock band A Killer's Confession, led by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis, has released the official music video for their new single, “Angel On The Outside.”

“This song is about a transition I went through in my life. Out from the last phase and into this exciting new phase! This video shows how decisions can change the course of your life forever - sometimes for good and sometimes bad. Sometimes we have to live with things we have done and we are stuck remembering what you’ve done and wishing you could change it and how we can learn from our actions and make better choices every day.”

"The AKC beast will not be contained and are continuing to create new material. The addition of Morgan and Rocky have raised the energy up through the roof. The plan for 2018 is to write and tour and record the new album and tour and tour!" - Waylon Reavis