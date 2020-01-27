A LIFE DIVIDED Release "Confronted" Music Video
January 27, 2020, an hour ago
A Life Divided have released a video for "Confronted", a song from their upcoming new album, Echoes, out on January 31 via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Hello Emptiness"
"Dry Your Eyes"
"Addicted"
"Confronted"
"Enemy"
"Rock ’N’ Roll Star"
"Far"
"Anybody Out There"
"Push"
"Servant"
"The Ordinary"
"Circles"
"Forevermore" (Digipak Bonus)
"Confronted" video:
"Addicted" video:
“Enemy”: