A LIGHT DIVIDED Release First Track-By-Track Video For Upcoming Choose Your Own Adventure Album

A Light Divided recently announced the upcoming release of their new full-length album Choose Your Own Adventure, out on October 5th. Chock full of catchy, memorable anthems that poise A Light Divided to be the next big pop/metal crossover, Choose Your Own Adventure is an essential listen. Pre-orders available here.

Today, fans can get a personal look inside select tracks on Choose Your Own Adventure via a brand new track-by-track video, which details (and includes short snippets of) the album's first four standout tracks: "Make Your Luck", "Fear of Heights", "Remedy", and "Another Bar Fight in Brooklyn". Watch below:

Choose Your Own Adventure was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Cane Hill) and Joshua Landry (Letters From The Fire, Motionless In White).

Tracklisting:

“Make Your Luck”

“Fear Of Heights”

“Remedy”

“Another Bar Fight In Brooklyn”

“Life Lessons”

“The War We Watched”

“Scars Of You”

“Finding Center”

“Sink Into Nothing”

“Plastic Crowns”

“Counting To Sober”

“Armor And War Paint”

“Fear Of Heights” video:

(Photo by: Rei Haycraft)