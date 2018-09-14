A LIGHT DIVIDED Release "Scars Of You" Music Video

A Light Divided will release their new full-length album, Choose Your Own Adventure, on October 5th. A video for the album track "Scars Of You" can be seen below.

Chock full of catchy, memorable anthems that poise A Light Divided to be the next big pop/metal crossover, Choose Your Own Adventure is an essential listen. Pre-orders available here.

Choose Your Own Adventure was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Cane Hill) and Joshua Landry (Letters From The Fire, Motionless In White).

Tracklisting:

“Make Your Luck”

“Fear Of Heights”

“Remedy”

“Another Bar Fight In Brooklyn”

“Life Lessons”

“The War We Watched”

“Scars Of You”

“Finding Center”

“Sink Into Nothing”

“Plastic Crowns”

“Counting To Sober”

“Armor And War Paint”

"Scars Of You" video:

“Fear Of Heights” video:

Track-by-track video #1:

Track-by-track video #2:

The band has announced their upcoming Choose Your Own Adventure: Chapter One tour, kicking off on October 5th in Greensboro, NC with their free album release show. The band will also perform a one-off show in Charlotte, NC on September 14th. See below for a full list of confirmed tour dates.

September

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

October

5 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger - Album Release Show (FREE!)

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

9 - Johnson City, TN - The Hideaway

10 - Augusta, GA - Soul Bar

11 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

12 - Charleston, SC - The Mill

13 - Florence, SC - 507 Live

17 - New Port Richey, FL - The Verona

18 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Company

19 - Greenacres, FL - Piper's Sports Bar

20 - Palm Bay, FL - Space Coast Harley Davidson

21 - Sarasota, FL - Sarasota Sky Bar

26 - Columbia, SC - Art Bar

27 - Albany, GA - The Oglethorpe Lounge

November

2 - Lebanon, PA - Scott Church Studio

(Photo - Rei Haycraft)