A LIGHT DIVIDED Release "Scars Of You" Music Video
September 14, 2018, an hour ago
A Light Divided will release their new full-length album, Choose Your Own Adventure, on October 5th. A video for the album track "Scars Of You" can be seen below.
Chock full of catchy, memorable anthems that poise A Light Divided to be the next big pop/metal crossover, Choose Your Own Adventure is an essential listen. Pre-orders available here.
Choose Your Own Adventure was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Cane Hill) and Joshua Landry (Letters From The Fire, Motionless In White).
Tracklisting:
“Make Your Luck”
“Fear Of Heights”
“Remedy”
“Another Bar Fight In Brooklyn”
“Life Lessons”
“The War We Watched”
“Scars Of You”
“Finding Center”
“Sink Into Nothing”
“Plastic Crowns”
“Counting To Sober”
“Armor And War Paint”
"Scars Of You" video:
“Fear Of Heights” video:
Track-by-track video #1:
Track-by-track video #2:
The band has announced their upcoming Choose Your Own Adventure: Chapter One tour, kicking off on October 5th in Greensboro, NC with their free album release show. The band will also perform a one-off show in Charlotte, NC on September 14th. See below for a full list of confirmed tour dates.
September
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club
October
5 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger - Album Release Show (FREE!)
6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
9 - Johnson City, TN - The Hideaway
10 - Augusta, GA - Soul Bar
11 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
12 - Charleston, SC - The Mill
13 - Florence, SC - 507 Live
17 - New Port Richey, FL - The Verona
18 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Company
19 - Greenacres, FL - Piper's Sports Bar
20 - Palm Bay, FL - Space Coast Harley Davidson
21 - Sarasota, FL - Sarasota Sky Bar
26 - Columbia, SC - Art Bar
27 - Albany, GA - The Oglethorpe Lounge
November
2 - Lebanon, PA - Scott Church Studio
(Photo - Rei Haycraft)