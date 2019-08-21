A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Cover THREE DOG NIGHT, THE CURE Songs For "Uncovered" 7" Single

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced an October 11 release date for a special 7" single, entitled "Uncovered", via Long Branch Records / SPV. Pre-order here.

The 7" features unique cover versions of Three Dog Night's "One" as well as The Cure's "Prayers For Rain" and is limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato comments on "Uncovered": "It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7" release. Eric Morgan suggested The Cure's ‘Prayers For Rain’ and Johnny Kelly suggested Three Dog Night's ‘One’ I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process."

"Uncovered" was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

A Pale Horse Named Death are currently touring the US until August 31, and will be returning to Europe this fall for their Season Of The Dead Tour 2019. Tickets are already on sale.

(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)