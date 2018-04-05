A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Sign With Long Branch Records; New Music Expected This Fall

A Pale Horse Named Death has re-signed an international deal with SPV. New music is expected to be released in fall 2018 via the record companies Long Branch Records imprint.

The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 and firmly implanted their roots in the metal scene with the sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013.

Besides Sal Abruscato on guitars and lead vocals A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup includes Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars and Eric Morgan on bass. Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) is back in the band on drums.

On the surface, A Pale Horse Named Death are impressive. But you'll want to dig deeper and immerse yourself in all the sonic and lyrical layers, because the band isn't afraid to plume the depths of darkness that humanity is capable of. It's murky stuff, but someone has to do it.

Sal Abruscato was born in Brooklyn, NY Started playing drums at age 10. He is the co-founder of Type O Negative with Peter Steele and performed on Slow, Deep & Hard, Origin Of The Feces, Bloody Kisses and various best of and soundtracks. Sal was the drummer for Life Of Agony and performed on River Runs Red, Ugly, River Runs Again, Broken Valley and A Place Where There's No More Pain. Additional projects include Supermassiv & My Mortality. He is now the singer, songwriter and guitarist for A Pale Horse Named Death.

Lineup:

Sal Abruscato - Guitar, Vocals

Joe Taylor - Guitar

Eddie Heedles - Guitar

Eric Morgan - Bass

Johnny Kelly - Drums

(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)