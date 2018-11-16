A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Stream New Song "Love The Ones You Hate"

A Pale Horse Named Death will release their third studio album, When The World Becomes Undone, on January 18th via Long Branch Records; an imprint of SPV.

The new single from the New York quintet featuring Sal Abruscato (vocals, guitar), Eddie Heedles (guitar), Joe Taylor (guitar), Eric Morgan (bass), and Johnny Kelly (drums), "Love The Ones You Hate", can be enjoyed now:

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft. The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, When The World Becomes Undone. A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed "Brooklyn Lords of Doom."



"It's our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies," affirms Sal Abruscato. "There's a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out."

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle Of Filth).



When The World Becomes Undone is available for pre-order here.

Available album formats:

- Box-Set

- Limited and serially numbered (550 copies worldwide) incl. exclusive green-black marbled 2LP Version, CD Digipak, Beanie, Patch, Guitar pick, Sticker)

- Long Branch Records Shop Bundle

- EMP Bundle

- 2LP Edition incl. 180g black vinyl, printed inner sleeves and download code

- CD Digipak

- Download

- Stream

Tracklisting:

"As It Begins"

"When The World Becomes Undone"

"Love The Ones You Hate"

"Fell In My Hole"

"Succumbing To The Event Horizon"

"Vultures"

"End Of Days"

"The Woods"

"We All Break Down"

"Lay With The Wicked"

"Splinters"

"Dreams Of The End"

"Closure"

(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)