A PERFECT CIRCLE Debut "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" Music Video

A Perfect Circle share a gleefully apocalyptic video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” as the Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan led outfit continue their US tour, performing tomorrow at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre.

“Welcome to the new normal,” said Keenan of the Kyle Cogan directed clip.

A Perfect Circle also recently announced their participation in Record Store Day’s Black Friday festivities, offering a limited edition 7-inch featuring “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” with a B-side of the AC/DC cover “Dog Eat Dog.”

A Perfect Circle tour dates:

November

9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)

10 - Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory (93X Radio Show)

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

14 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center

18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

December

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion

6 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris – La Villette

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Copenhagen

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica

(Photo - Paul Harries)