A PERFECT CIRCLE Debut "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" Music Video
November 8, 2018, an hour ago
A Perfect Circle share a gleefully apocalyptic video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” as the Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan led outfit continue their US tour, performing tomorrow at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre.
“Welcome to the new normal,” said Keenan of the Kyle Cogan directed clip.
A Perfect Circle also recently announced their participation in Record Store Day’s Black Friday festivities, offering a limited edition 7-inch featuring “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” with a B-side of the AC/DC cover “Dog Eat Dog.”
A Perfect Circle tour dates:
November
9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)
10 - Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory (93X Radio Show)
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
14 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center
18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
6 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris – La Villette
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Copenhagen
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
(Photo - Paul Harries)