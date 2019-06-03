ABBATH Unleash Title Track From Upcoming Outstrider Album; Audio Streaming

Norwegian black metal titans, Abbath, have unleashed "Outstrider", the third single from their upcoming new album of the same name. The track can be heard below.

Outstrider will be available via Season Of Mist on July 5. Pre-order the album here.

When Abbath announced that he had left Immortal, it sent massive shockwaves through the metal scene. The iconic frontman had long become the "face" of the Norwegian black scene, his image synonymous with the genre. Upon releasing his debut album with his eponymous new band, Abbath, in 2016, trve fans were satiated with a dose of icy, blackened fury.

Now, the Norwegian giant returns for round two, armed with a refined lineup and ready to strike with a sophomore effort that is sure to once again exceed the expectations of Abbath’s loyal fanbase. Outstrider sees a maturation in sound, delivering a tighter, well-rounded offering from the band as they come into their own identity.

While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of Immortal, there is no danger of Abbath repeating that formula. Abbath draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavor to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.

Oustrider consists of eight, crushing original songs and concludes with a fiery Bathory cover. The album promises a full-on aural assault from start to finish with frigid riffage and a robust pocket that are layered with vocals from one of the most identifiable voices in black metal. If you thought Abbath came in hot with their last record, just wait until you hear this!

The cover artwork for Outstrider was created by Kim Holm and Olav Iversen.

Tracklisting:

"Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)"

"Bridge Of Spasms"

"The Artifex"

"Harvest Pyre"

"Land Of Khem"

"Outstrider"

"Scythewinder"

"Hecate"

"Pace Till Death" (Bathory cover)

"Outstrider":

"Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)" lyric video:

"Harvest Pyre" video:

Teaser:

Abbath will headline the Beyond The Gates festival in Norway on Saturday, August 24. Label mates Mayhem are schedule to headline the Norwegian festival on Thursday August 22. Abbath will also perform at Stonehenge Festival 2019, on July 27 in Steenwijk, Netherlands.

Abbath will support Outstrider with a European tour in early 2020. Special guests on the tour will be 1349 and Vltimas.

Dates:

January

23 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrwerk

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

26 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

27 - London, England - Islington Assembly Room

28 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

29 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

30 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

February

1 - Madrid, Spain - But

2 - Lyon, France - Nikasi Kao

4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

5 - München, Germany - Backstage

6 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

7 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

9 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festzaal Kreuzberg

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

Lineup:

Abbath - Vocals & guitars

Ole Andre Farstad -Guitars

Ukri Suviletho - Drums

Mia Wallace - Bass

(Photos - Francisco Munoz)