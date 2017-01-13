ABHORRENCE - New Live Album Due Next Month

Abhorrence's comeback to the live arena after 23 years of lying in wait in the grave took place in the black summer of 2013. Svart Records were also there, capturing all 35 minutes of the bone-grinding mayhem and cadaveric incantations spewn forth from the stage. After an unholy gestation period, the live material is now being let out to wreak havoc and cause grievous bodily and mental harm to the general public. Abhorrence are still old school, still undead and unclean. This will all be proven by Totally Vulgar - Live at Tuska Open Air 2013, set for international release on February 10th via Svart Records.



Formed in 1989 in Vantaa, Finland, Abhorrence split up the following year and guitarist Tomi Koivusaari went on to start Amorphis. Abhorrence were one of the very first death metal bands in Finland, and their brief original run resulted in only one demo recording and the self-titled EP, released in 1991 on Seraphic Decay Records. In 2012, Svart Records put out a compilation titled Completely Vulgar, consisting of the EP, the demo, plus live and rehearsal material. The success of the release made Abhorrence rise up from the grave and play a few shows, one of them at the Tuska Festival. This album presents the entire show professionally recorded. The band played a tight set of vintage material, and vocalist Jukka Kolehmainen mentions the most valid reason for releasing it on an album: "At last these old songs sound as they should have sounded back in the day."



The release of Totally Vulgar and a set of live appearances during 2017 also mark the end of an era, says Kolehmainen: "With this album and live rituals, we lay the old songs to their tomb. Then it is time to face new, upcoming dark depths and see what secrets lurk therein." In the meantime, feel the totally vulgar force of Abhorrence live with the track "Pestilential Mists" via Svart's Soundcloud.

Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Intro - The Cult"

"Pestilential Mists"

"Holy Laws Of Pain"

"Devourer Of Souls"

"Caught In A Vortex"

"Adoration Of Abscessed Cadavers"

"Pleasures Of Putrid Flesh"

"Disintegration Of Flesh"

"Vulgar Necrolatry"