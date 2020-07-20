ABORTED FETUS - New Album Pyramids Of Damnation Due In September, First Single Streaming Now

The world may seem to be in a permanent state of change and uncertainty at the moment, but there are still some things that you can trust. When the primal roar of Aborted Fetus shakes the Ural Mountains then you know that an album of monstrous death metal is about to be unleashed. The passing years become the passing decades but these Russian beasts just get heavier and heavier with the passage of time and no-one is going to be disappointed by their latest invocation of evil.

Pyramids Of Damnation is the seventh full length album from Aborted Fetus and it demonstrates an unflinching dedication to the art of death. Featuring some of the heaviest songs that the band have ever recorded, steeped in the rites and rituals of ancient Egypt and the flesh ravaging curses of vengeful gods, it captures an atmosphere and intensity that goes beyond anything the band have released before. Songs like "Locust Of Death" and "Fire Spreading Over The Earth" take everything to another level, with breathtaking riffs, intimidating power, howling solos and subtle shades of chilling eastern magic. Aborted Fetus have become one of the most potent death metal bands on the planet; the living, breathing, bleeding embodiment of the genre – defining and refining the meaning of death.

The alliance between Comatose Music and Aborted Fetus remains unbreakable and on September 11th they will let loose Pyramids Of Damnation onto the defenceless world; an elixir of life for fans of bone-breaking heaviness and extremity... a sentence of death to the weak. The unstoppable force of Aborted Fetus has returned once more and damnation awaits!

For a first taste of Pyramids Of Damnation, check out the track "Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects" now.