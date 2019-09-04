ABSOLVA Announce European Tour Dates; Shows Include Special Guest Slots With Y&T, BLAZE BAYLEY

Manchester-based band, Absolva, are to explode once again into Europe, where the band has forged a special connection with fans since recording their Beyond Live live album and DVD in Belgium in 2013. Absolva has an enviable reputation as one of the hardest working bands around, with a string of outstanding performances in recent years, not least in Belgium, France, Germany, and Czech Republic.

Fresh from a critically acclaimed set at Spain’s Rock the Coast Festival, where Scorpions and Rainbow headed the lineup in June this year, plus a headline slot at Brezina Festival (Czech Republic), Absolva is ready again for the road.

Absolva was formed in April 2012 (from the ashes of the popular 3-piece Fury UK), and later that year released Flames Of Justice, along with a tour as special guests with American heavyweights Iced Earth and an inspired set at Bloodstock Open Air. A further three studio albums followed and a fifth studio recording is currently on course for release in 2020. The band also doubles up as touring and recording band for Blaze Bayley (Iron Maiden singer 1994-1999).

Tour dates:

October

2 - Orleans, France - Blue Devils (with Blaze Bayley)

3 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat (with Blaze Bayley)

4 - Dijon, France - Rising Fest (with Blaze Bayley)

5 - Fismes, France - British Steel (with Blaze Bayley)

19 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn

20 - Nuremburg, Germany - Hirsch (with Y&T)

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Hells Bells

24 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

25 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

26 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun (with Y&T)

Absolva lineup:

Chris Appleton - lead vocals and lead guitar

Luke Appleton (Iced Earth bassist) - backing vocals and rhythm guitar

Martin Mcnee - drums

Karl Schramm - backing vocals and bass

(Photo - Hughes Vanhoucke)