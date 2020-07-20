ABSOLVA Launch Pre-Orders For New Live Album

Manchester metal band Absolva will release a live album, entitled Live In Europe, on December 4th on CD, 180g blue vinyl in gatefold cover, and digital platforms, bringing you ten tracks capturing the Absolva live experience recorded at four shows in France, Belgium and Sweden. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Live In Europe features stunning artwork by Akirant Illustration (Iron Maiden, Star Wars), plus remarkable live photography by Gernot Mangold (Sounds Of South), Die Buehrers, Hughes Vanhoucke, and Jorg Schnebele.

Tracklisting:

"Life On The Edge"

"Rise Again"

"Never A Good Day To Die"

"Never Back Down"

"Live For The Fight"

"Defiance"

"No Tomorrow"

"Harsh Reality"

"Victimiser"

"Code Red"

Live In Europe was mixed and produced by Christopher Appleton. Mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley, Tank).