ABYSMAL DAWN Frontman Performs ENTOMBED's "Living Dead" With Members Of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, And CARCASS; Video

Guitarist/vocalist Charles Elliott of Los Angeles death metal icons, Abysmal Dawn, performed a cover of Entombed's "Living Dead" with drummer Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), bassist Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, ex-Death), and guitarist Tom Draper (Carcass).

The performance was a part of the November instalment of Metal Injection's Slay At Home Festival, which took place this past Friday, November 20, which benefited the Animal Welfare Institute. The set can be viewed below:

Earlier this year, Abysmal Dawn was featured on the cover of Issue #52 of New Noise Magazine (April 2020). Along with an in-depth interview with Charles Elliott, the issue included an exclusive flexi disc of the band's brand new cover of Candlemass' "Bewitched". The song is now available for streaming and download via all digital services here.