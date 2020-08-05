AC/DC Among Artists Featured In Amazon Music's [Re]Discover Catalog Exploration Program

Billboard reports that online retail giant, Amazon, has launched its [Re]Discover program, which encourages music fans to take a trip of musical exploration.

[Re]Discover kicks off on Amazon Music with Bob Marley named as the featured "Artist Of Te Month," which will see the late reggae icon's greatness celebrated with a curated playlist of his music, along with 50 other new artist playlists.

Among the first artists spotlighted with [Re]Discover playlists will be AC/DC, Alanis Morissette, The Chicks, and Drake. The first Tuesday of each month is Amazon's launch day for catalog music initiatives.

Find the [Re]Discover AC/DC playlist here.

