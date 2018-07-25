AC/DC - Australia Post "Fucks Up" Series Of Commemorative Stamps With Misprints

According to a report by Noise11, Australia Post has issued a series of AC/DC stamps "and totally fucked it up."

The stamp collection is meant to feature AC/DC’s iconic album covers but instead of the Australian album covers, Australia Post has used some the US editions of the albums instead. The series features the wrong High Voltage cover, the wrong Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap cover, and ’74 Jailbreak not released for Australia, but in the USA, Canada, Brazil and Japan as an EP in 1984.

From Noise11: "Australia Post, it is a remarkable fuck up to pick the wrong one, well two, well three covers and trade them out as Aussie stamps. How the fuck do you fuck up Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap with the American edition of the album cover, not the Australian edition? The good news for stamp collectors is once Australia Post notices how badly it fucked up here, it might withdrawn the faux-stamps. That will only increase the value to stamp collectors."

To purchase the stamps go to Australia Post at this location.

Below are the two versions of the Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap cover artwork, American market version on the left, Australian market version on the right.