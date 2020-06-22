AC/DC - Back In Black 40th Anniversary Merchandise Available

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of AC/DC's 25x Platinum album, Back In Black, with a range of merchandise, available now at the band's official store, here.

Items available include:

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".