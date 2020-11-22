AC/DC Back in Black World Tour Diecast Truck Available

Doesn’t this take you back to your youth! AC/DC are releasing the official Back in Black World Tour diecast truck. This authentic Mack Super-Liner 60" Flattop Sleeper Cab diecast metal replica model comes paired with a Kentucky Storage Trailer and features an opening hood with authentic engine detail, poseable front wheels, accurately detailed cab interior, pivoting fifth-wheel for trailer attachment, functioning trailer landing gear/jack stands, and detailed chassis and undercarriage. Replica is decorated with a sable metallic black paint scheme with matte black accents. You can see the band's iconic logo and thunderbolt throughout the truck. Features band members' signatures on the driver side of the trailer and the track listing of the album on the passenger side of the trailer.





Replica comes in custom AC/DC packaging. 1/64 scale replica measures approximately 12.25" long, 1.75" wide, and 3.5" high. You can pre-order now at this location.



