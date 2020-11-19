AC/DC Bassist CLIFF WILLIAMS Looks Back On Decision To Retire In 2016 - "I Just Got To The Point Where I Thought, For Me, It Was Time To Hang It Up"

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams is featured on Ernie Ball's Striking A Chord podcast. During the interview found below, he comments on his decision to retire following the band's Rock Or Bust tour in 2016, and his eventual return to the band for the new Power Up record.

On making the decision to retire in 2016:

"It was my end with AC/DC. I just got to the point where I thought, for me, it was time to hang it up, and I was fine with that. I didn't know what the guys were gonna do; I had no idea. I don't know that they did. That was a tough tour to finish up, that one."

Ernie Ball has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The all-new Cliff Williams Icon Series StingRay Bass is the first in a series of limited handcrafted replicas made to capture the look, sound, and essence of iconic Music Man instruments. Initially dubbed "The #1 Workhorse", Cliff's 1979 Stingray has been his favorite bass for more than 40 years. Built to the exacting specifications of his original, every detail and characteristic was carefully examined and addressed. Body contours, neck carve, pickup construction, and decades of wear and tear were dutifully replicated by Music Man’s team of master craftsmen. The resulting outcome is a finely crafted period-correct instrument that looks, feels, and sounds just like Cliff’s #1 Stingray bass."

