AC/DC - Bronze Plaque Commemorating Singer BRIAN JOHNSON To Be Installed On Newcastle’s Local Heroes Walk Of Fame

BBC News is reporting that a plaque commemorating AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will be added to NewcastleGateshead’s Local Heroes Walk Of Fame. Others being honoured are actor Tim Healy, and television presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville.

The public voted for the bronze signs to be the latest installed later this month. The walk along the Newcastle Quayside opened in 2014 and 29 plaques have so far been installed.

Brian Johnson was born in Dunston, Gateshead, and became the lead singer of AC/DC in 1980 after the death of former frontman, Bon Scott.

Read more at BBC News.

Britain’s Sky Arts recently debut the new series, Brian Johnson's Life On The Road. The 6-part series features the legendary AC/DC frontman in conversation with some of the biggest names in rock and roll history as they explore the realities of life on a global rock tour.

Meeting Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, The Who singer Roger Daltrey, Sting (ex-The Police), Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, Johnson lifts the lid on the stark realities of life on tour, from the wearying hard graft and sleepless nights to the electrifying thrill of performing on stage at iconic venues in front of sell-out crowds around the world.

Remaining episodes are listed below:

* Episode 2 (May 5th) - Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

* Episode 3 (May 12th) - Brian Johnson and Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

* Episode 4 (May 19th) - Brian Johnson and Sting (The Police)

* Episode 5 (May 26th) - Brian Johnson and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

* Episode 6 (June 2nd) - Brian Johnson and Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)