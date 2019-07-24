AC/DC Drummer CHRIS SLADE's Visit Sparks Imagination For Rotherham's Chantry Brewery; "Highway To Hop" Pale Ale On Tap

A music-loving brewery has produced a new brew to mark the occasion of heavy metal royalty dropping by its town centre pub, reports Rotherham Advertiser.

Chantry is putting the 4.1pc ABV pale ale Highway To Hop (below) on the pump at the Cutler’s Arms in anticipation of a gig by AC/DC drummer Chris Slade.

Slade, who has backed the likes of Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour, Count Basie, Tom Jones, Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers, David Gilmour, Uriah Heep, Gary Moore and Asia, plays his rearranged show with his six-piece band at the Westgate pub next Saturday, August 3.

Read more at Rotherham Advertiser.