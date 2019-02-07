AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD Auditioned For ROSE TATTOO, Says ANGRY ANDERSON; Audio

Ahead of Rose Tattoo’s appearance on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise, vocalist Angry Anderson was interviewed on the Australian Rock Show Podcast, and spoke at length about the history of the band.

When asked if drummer Phil Rudd had auditioned for Rose Tattoo after departing AC/DC in 1983, Anderson confirmed it was true. "He (Rudd) was no longer in AC/DC, he wanted to do something and he came down and had a rehearsal (but) said ‘I’m not ready’, and it never eventuated."

Rudd and Anderson were once band mates in the early 70’s outfit Buster Brown.

Anderson also recalled where his friendship with Lemmy Kilmister from Motörhead began: "We were at a club where muso’s used to hang out called Dingwalls, and we were taken there by - maybe it was the guys from AC/DC - it was a collection of bands there that night and I remember ‘Digger’ (Royall – Rose Tattoo’s drummer) coming up to me and saying, ‘you wanted to meet Lemmy, he’s over at the bar’. So we all went across and introduced ourselves, he (Lemmy) had a bag of speed secreted in his denim jacket on the inside pocket, with a straw held in there by an elastic band and he just said, ‘here, have a go at this’. So I had a bit of a snort - we talked about a lot that night and became acquainted."

Anderson also spoke about the decision for this current lineup - (which includes former AC/DC member Mark Evans, and Bob Spencer, ex-Angels) to re-record Rose Tattoo’s debut album, originally released in 1978, stating, ‘it’s to mark a milestone, we were trying to think of something we could to do acknowledge - and pay homage and honor the legacy if you like, to mark its 40th anniversary."

Listen below: