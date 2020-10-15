AC/DC - Former Bassist PAUL MATTERS Passes Away

Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters passed away on Wednesday, October 14. According to a Wikipedia entry, Matters was a member of AC/DC in 1975, joining the group after the recording of their debut album, High Voltage. He was fired by singer Bon Scott several weeks after joining the group and replaced by Mark Evans.

Paul's passing was revealed by his friend Rod Wescombe, who wrote the following on Facebook:

"Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters. I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in Armageddon at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W. When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party. In late '75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called Miss Australia Band at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie. I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood. After leaving New South Wales I lost contact with him as did many other people over the years. From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n' roll life style led to ailing health. He will be missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Mr. Paul Matters."



AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink paid tribute to Matters, writing on Twitter: "Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate."