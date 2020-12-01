AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG On Power Up Release - "The Plan Was To Go Earlier With The Album; We Were Rehearsing And Had Done Promo Stuff"

During an interview with Steve Baltin for My Turning Point, found below, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young revealed why the band kept their new album, Power Up, under wraps for more than two years before releasing it

Angus: "The plan was to go earlier with the album. Then it was a case of we were rehearsing and had done promo stuff, and then we had a quick break. We had gone into our home spaces, and then this pandemic thing sprung up out of nowhere. It threw the whole world a big curve, so that plan fell apart, because from that point on nobody knew what was happening in those early stages of that. So everything was put on hold until it was such time that it was possible to release the album. But pre-pandemic, we were hoping we could have got it out earlier."

AC/DC are fully charged on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart as Power Up repeats at #1, reports Billboard. Power Up equals the effort of the Aussie rock heroes 1992 album Live, which also spent two weeks at the chart summit.

Last week, AC/DC has landed at #1 on charts in 18 countries with their 17th studio album, Power Up. The band took the top spot on charts in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden, UK, and the US, where the album entered the Billboard 200 chart with over 117,000 copies sold in the first week.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

