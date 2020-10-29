AC/DC - How Much Would You Pay For A Guitar Lesson With ANGUS YOUNG?

The stock market is crashing, election ballots are in question, but thankfully AC/DC are about to release a new album, Stiff Upper Lip. Wait, what?

On the latest episode of AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, the podcast which features famous guests whose stories transcend the boundaries of what in means to be an AC/DC fan—from actors, authors, athletes, comedians, professors, military war heroes, etc., now adds investment managers to its roster, celebrating an event which happened not during this disaster of a year, but at the turn of the century.

Case in point, Wade Sickler, President & Senior Investment Manager at Sickler Capital, LLC, from Bozeman, Montana, who 20 years ago doubled down for the chance of a lifetime to receive a one-on-one guitar lesson from none other than Angus Young himself. How did Wade pull it off? Well, let’s just say, Moneytalks.

Back in 2000, it was a really good time to be an AC/DC fan. Not only did the band release a fun, new album, but were uncharacteristically embracing pop culture like never before, appearing on shows like Saturday Night Live, VH1's Behind the Music, FanClub, and then almost unheard of, performing live in the MTV studios on TRL, or as Brian Johnson declared it, “in the hallowed halls of hip hop.”

In between AC/DC’s performance on MTV, VJ Chris Holmes cut to a story about how just one week prior, a fan plunked down over $28,000 on eBay to benefit Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Foundation for a, “dream come true,” guitar lesson with AC/DC’s lead guitarist. That fan was Wade Sickler.

“The first thing I did when I sat down with Angus was to start playing 'Meltdown',” recalls Sickler, a song off AC/DC’s latest album, released just days before. “He just smiled at me. His eyes lit up.”

And then lead singer, Brian Johnson entered the room. “Brian walks over, picks up the mic, leans into me (and) starts singing.” And then Phil Rudd jumped on the drums. Before Wade knew it, he was in the eye of the AC/DC storm and knee deep into the band’s highly coveted setlist, from "Whole Lotta Rosie" to even taking the solo on "Highway To Hell".

Angus Young’s older brother and co-founder, Malcolm, who was nestled behind the cameras and watching Wade with great amusement shouted, “Hey Angus, he’s less nervous than you are!”

During Episode 5 from Season 2, this busboy turned money manager goes into great detail for the first time about the eBay auction bidding war, being gifted a signature cherry red Gibson SG from Angus, jamming for hours with the entire band, and essentially landing a golden ticket to see AC/DC band play on tour virtually anywhere in the world.

“If you haven’t seen an AC/DC show, you've never seen anything like it, because they weren’t manufactured in a studio,” claims Sickler. “AC/DC in a studio is the real deal, and so when you see the live show it’s pretty much what you heard on the album.”

For fans where no dollar value is too great to celebrate this magic thing called AC/DC, this episode of AC/DC Beyond the Thunder honors those who put their money where their mouth is. Learn more at this location.

Power Up, AC/DC's seventeenth studio album is set for release on November 13, 2020, marking the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young and lead guitarist, Angus Young. This will also be the band's first album since the death of their original rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017 and serves as a tribute to him.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"