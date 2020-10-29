AC/DC - InTheStudio Announces "Shot In The Dark" Halloween Party Hosted By BRIAN JOHNSON & ANGUS YOUNG

In The Studio With Redbeard announces its first podcast, available exclusively on Spotify and InTheStudio.net.

Halloween is the perfect pandemic party time because everybody already wears a mask. So to Power Up your Halloween party, Redbeard invited those monsters of rock, AC/DC‘s Angus Young and Brian Johnson, to join him In The Studio to share stories from Halloweens past while putting together a playlist of haunted hits.

For complete details, head here.

AC/DC will release their new album, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia Records. The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is AC/DC’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video:

Watch an exclusive conversation with the band & longtime video director David Mallet telling the stories behind your favorite AC/DC videos, moderated by the band’s Creative Director, Josh Cheuse:

Trailers: