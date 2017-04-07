AC/DC Is "Just A Brand" According To Original Singer DAVE EVANS

In a new interview on The Australian Rock Show, original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans commented on the current status of the band given that guitarist Angus Young is the sole remaining original band member in the line-up. He calls the line-up changes that recently saw bassist Cliff Williams retire, drummer Phil Rudd replaced by Chris Slade, and vocalist Brian Johnson replaced by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose "a revolving situation." Check out the interview below.

Britain’s Sky Arts will debut the new series, Brian Johnson's Life On The Road, later this month. The 6-part series features the legendary AC/DC frontman in conversation with some of the biggest names in rock and roll history as they explore the realities of life on a global rock tour.

Meeting Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, The Who singer Roger Daltrey, Sting (ex-The Police), Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, Johnson lifts the lid on the stark realities of life on tour, from the wearying hard graft and sleepless nights to the electrifying thrill of performing on stage at iconic venues in front of sell-out crowds around the world.

The following episodes are scheduled:

* Episode 1 (April 28th) - Brian Johnson and Roger Daltrey (The Who)

* Episode 2 (May 5th) - Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

* Episode 3 (May 12th) - Brian Johnson and Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

* Episode 4 (May 19th) - Brian Johnson and Sting (The Police)

* Episode 5 (May 26th) - Brian Johnson and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

* Episode 6 (June 2nd) - Brian Johnson and Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)