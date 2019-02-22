AC/DC - KnuckleBonz To Release Limited Edition ANGUS YOUNG Rock Iconz Figure This Spring; Video Preview

KnuckleBonz has announced an addition to their Rock Iconz collection. The Angus Young (AC/DC) Rock Iconz statue is currently in production, and is and is slated to ship this spring. You can pre-order here, and check out a video preview below.

Each piece is hand-crafted. Only 3,000 pieces created. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles.This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.