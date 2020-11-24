AC/DC - LA Pop Art Unveils “Word Art” Branded Line Of Apparel

LA Pop Art is bringing music history to life with a brand-new line of apparel featuring popular song titles and imagery of legendary rock band AC/DC.

LA Pop Art, a leader in “Word Art” design and apparel has recreated one of the world’s most iconic band logos using the titles of AC/DC’s biggest hits as well as some of the iconic imagery that has defined the incredible career of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

“This one-of-a-kind design is a must-have for any AC/DC fan, especially on the heels of the new Power Up album release, a beautiful tribute to the late, great Malcolm Young - the bands co-founder, songwriter and guitarist who sadly passed away in 2017,” says LA Pop Art company founder Joseph Leibovic.

The AC/DC-branded clothing and merchandise (t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, tote bags and much more) was visualized through a deal with New York-based licensing company Perryscope Productions along with their partners, Los Angeles based Epic Rights.

The fully-licensed branded line of apparel is available for men, women and kids, and is available for purchase at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com and other fine retailers. The company’s full line of products are available at LA Pop Art.